FanDuel Sportsbook coming to Belterra Park Cincinnati
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FanDuel Sportsbook is coming to Belterra Park Cincinnati.
The 2,500-square-foot sportsbook opens on Jan. 1, 2023, when sports betting officially becomes legal in Ohio.
FanDuel says their sportsbook will serve as a one-stop shop for gamblers.
The sportsbook will include:
- Three betting windows
- Nine self-service betting kiosks
- Seating for up to 100 customers
- Twenty-one HD TVs
The FanDuel Sportsbook at Belterra Park is located off I-275, at Exit 72, next to Riverbend.
The Jan. 1 opening of the sportsbook will coincide with the FanDuel Sportsbook betting app going live in Ohio.
