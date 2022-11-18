FanDuel Sportsbook coming to Belterra Park Cincinnati

Contests
The 2,500-square-foot FanDuel Sportsbook opens on Jan. 1, 2023, when sports betting officially becomes legal in Ohio.(KSLA)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FanDuel Sportsbook is coming to Belterra Park Cincinnati.

The 2,500-square-foot sportsbook opens on Jan. 1, 2023, when sports betting officially becomes legal in Ohio.

FanDuel says their sportsbook will serve as a one-stop shop for gamblers.

The sportsbook will include:

  • Three betting windows
  • Nine self-service betting kiosks
  • Seating for up to 100 customers
  • Twenty-one HD TVs

The FanDuel Sportsbook at Belterra Park is located off I-275, at Exit 72, next to Riverbend.

The Jan. 1 opening of the sportsbook will coincide with the FanDuel Sportsbook betting app going live in Ohio.

