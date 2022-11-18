FanDuel Sportsbook coming to Belterra Park Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FanDuel Sportsbook is coming to Belterra Park Cincinnati.

The 2,500-square-foot sportsbook opens on Jan. 1, 2023, when sports betting officially becomes legal in Ohio.

FanDuel says their sportsbook will serve as a one-stop shop for gamblers.

The sportsbook will include:

Three betting windows

Nine self-service betting kiosks

Seating for up to 100 customers

Twenty-one HD TVs

The FanDuel Sportsbook at Belterra Park is located off I-275, at Exit 72, next to Riverbend.

The Jan. 1 opening of the sportsbook will coincide with the FanDuel Sportsbook betting app going live in Ohio.

