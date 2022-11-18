Contests
Lockland schools closed by ‘extremely high levels of staff illness’

Lockland Local Schools are closed Friday due to "extremely high levels of staff illness," the district announced overnight.
Lockland Local Schools are closed Friday due to “extremely high levels of staff illness,” the district announced overnight.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Lockland Local Schools are closed Friday due to “extremely high levels of staff illness,” the district announced overnight.

“All students are off the following week for our annual Fall Break and will return to school on Monday (Nov. 28),” the district’s Facebook page states.

“Thank you for your understanding and stay well.”

