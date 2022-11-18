Contests
Man arrested in shooting that locked down Fairfield schools

The victim was shot multiple times.
Lockdown at Fairfield schools lifted after nearby shooting
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff and Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused in a shooting Friday morning that prompted a lockdown at Fairfield schools.

Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m.

They found the victim, 22-year-old Juan Luis Garcia Vega, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Vega had driven away from the shooting scene and was located inside his vehicle on Nilles Road.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by a life squad. He is listed in stable condition.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, Fairfield police said.

Friday night, the department announced the arrest of Oscar Luis Torres Ramos on a charge of felony assault.

Ramos is at the Butler County Jail awaiting his arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

