Man arrested in shooting that locked down Fairfield schools

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused in a shooting Friday morning that prompted a lockdown at Fairfield schools.

Officers responded to Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Boulevard a little before 9 a.m.

They found the victim, 22-year-old Juan Luis Garcia Vega, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Vega had driven away from the shooting scene and was located inside his vehicle on Nilles Road.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by a life squad. He is listed in stable condition.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, Fairfield police said.

Friday night, the department announced the arrest of Oscar Luis Torres Ramos on a charge of felony assault.

Ramos is at the Butler County Jail awaiting his arraignment.

I've been out here for nearly 4hrs and officers are still on scene investigating. They're using what appears to be a metal detector as they look for physical evidence in the grass.



Fairfield police tell me they will likely be here for a few more hours. @FOX19 https://t.co/FzbwCNfKgz — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) November 18, 2022

