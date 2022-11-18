Northern Kentucky University’s president to leave in December

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - The president of Greater Cincinnati’s third-largest university will leave next month.

Northern Kentucky University on Thursday following a Board of Regents meeting announced Dr. Ashish Vaidya will depart the university Dec. 19.

The board and Vaidya “determined that the time is now for a leadership transition as the university embarks on a multi-year repositioning effort in response to changing market and financial pressures impacting all of higher education.”

Board chair Rich Boehne issued a statement Thursday night thanking Vaidya. The statement continues in part: “We won’t miss this opportunity for NKU, as it often has in the first 50 years of its adventure, to focus forward and boldly demonstrate its commitment to changing lives and lifting the whole of our community.”

Vaidya assumed the role in July 2018. He is credited with leading the university’s 16,000 students and 2,000 faculty and staff members during a time of transition punctuated by the pandemic.

“It has been a privilege and honor to lead this university over the past four-and-half years,” Vaidya said Thursday night. “Thanks to the great work of the faculty, staff and students, I believe significant progress has been achieved during the past several years.

During Vaidya’s tenure as president, NKU achieved record retention and graduation rates, navigated a pension crisis, increased housing and affordable housing for its students, earned international recognition for its innovation efforts and raised its athletics profile as a member of the Horizon League.

MORE | NKU part of NASA’s mission to explore space elements, matter

“The fact that we executed on so many fronts, while navigating a global pandemic, speaks volumes about this institution’s resilience and tenacity,” Vaidya said.

Vaidya and his family are expected to return to California, his home state.

The announcement comes two days after NKU announced the most successful fundraising campaign in its 54-year history.

The “Further, Faster: The Campaign for NKU” brought in more than $84 million, leading to the creation of 137 new endowments, 197 scholarships, 15 new faculty endowments and more.

“This campaign has been a tremendous success, impacting every facet of our campus and laying the foundation for a future full of possibilities,” Vaidya said of the campaign Tuesday.

But the university is also being sued by a developer over a mixed-use gateway project, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

The Cleveland-area developer, Fairmount Properties is claiming NKU “soured” on the project after the developer had already sunk millions into it. Fairmount says the university coordinated with municipal and county officials to hinder the project’s development.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.