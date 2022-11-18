Contests
Parent accused of having gun on Taft High School property

Antonio Gunn is charged with inducing panic after he brought a firearm onto Taft High School...
Antonio Gunn is charged with inducing panic after he brought a firearm onto Taft High School property Thursday, court documents say.(Hamilton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A parent is facing a charge of inducing panic after bringing a firearm onto Taft High School property, according to a criminal complaint.

The court documents say Antonio Gunn arrived at the school on Thursday and found out his daughter had been involved in a fight.

He appeared to be upset and walked toward the front of the property with his daughter, the documents say.

According to the criminal complaint, Gunn took off his sweatshirt while on school property and displayed a firearm holstered on his hip in front of about 70 students.

The document says students started running and scattered throughout the street.

Gunn’s bond was set at $10,000.

Cincinnati Public Schools officials say the school went into a temporary lockout per CPS safety protocols and guidance from Cincinnati police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

