Multiple coyote attacks in Fairfield, owners recount grisly pet deaths

One Fairfield resident say these coyotes will jump fences and regularly roam for prey in the daylight.
Decatur Animal Services will host classes on living with wildlife, including coyotes.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fairfield residents are warning pet parents about packs of coyotes they say have killed several dogs and cats in the area.

It’s a problem supposedly impacting people across the Tri-State.

“It’s pretty sad having to pick up the remains of your dog,” said a man who spoke with FOX19 but preferred to remain anonymous due to the trauma of the experience.

The man says his dog, Princess Leia, was killed by coyotes two weeks ago. “I went down to the yard, and what I saw was ghastly. It was horrendous. Shocking.”

A rose now marks the spot in the man’s backyard where Leia died.

“You’ve heard that we’ve got coyotes, but you never think they’re going to get in your fenced in yard until you get educated and find out that they can jump fences,” he said.

Another man, Donald Hubbard, says he let his dog, Peanut, out around 4:30 a.m. one morning, but Peanut never came back.

“The next morning, my son-in-law found remains in the yard of where the coyote had gotten to him,” Hubbard said.

Fairfield residents like Donna Gamblin say coyotes have always been a concern. But she says now there are more of them and they’re coming out in the daytime. She says children could be in danger as well as pets.

Gamblin and other residents spoke up about the issue before Fairfield City Council on Monday. She says she felt like they dismissed her concerns.

“We’re all terrified, and so, you know, we take precautions,” Gamblin said.

Those precautions include purchasing solar lights and a bear horn.

The Humane Society of the United States says killing coyotes just makes them reproduce more. The best approach is to scare them with loud noises.

The Humane Society recommends cats be kept indoors and dogs never be left outside unsupervised. It also advises food should be secured, such as by being stored in a garage in wildlife-proof containers. Pets should be fed indoors.

