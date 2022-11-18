Schools go into lockdown after nearby shooting in Fairfield
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot Friday morning, causing nearby schools to go into lockdown, according to Fairfield Police Maj. Rebecca Ervin.
Fairfield officers responded to the area of Eastgate Boulevard around 8:50 a.m. where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Ervin said.
As a precaution, schools in the area were placed on a lockdown that has since been lifted, Fairfield police said.
The victim was taken to UC Medical Center by a life squad, Ervin added.
Fairfield police are still investigating the scene.
FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.