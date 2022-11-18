Weekend shooting victim dies days later

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A weekend shooting in Avondale has now turned fatal.

Dejuan Gray, 27, died Thursday from wounds he suffered in a Nov. 12 shooting, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Around 9 p.m. on the night of the shooting, officers were called to the area of Gholson Avenue and Washington Avenue, police explained.

Gray was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, per CPD.

The 27-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Several days later, Gray died from his injuries, Cincinnati police announced Friday.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the deadly shooting.

Call 513-352-3542 if you have any information that can help their investigation.

