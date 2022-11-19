1 person dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said.
Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Officers say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
The man died at the scene, police said.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
