1 person dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said.

Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers say they attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

