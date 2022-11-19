Contests
3 people hospitalized after crash in Norwood

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Norwood, police said.
Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Norwood, police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Nov. 19, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash occurred in Norwood Saturday morning.

According to Norwood police the crash happened on Sherman Avenue and Victory Parkway around 2 a.m.

One person went to the hospital in serious condition and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

