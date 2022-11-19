Contests
Bengals move DJ Reader off injury list, elevate 2 players for Steelers game

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the second quarter during a...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the second quarter during a Week 12 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals elevated two players and moved one off of the injury list for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals announced that defensive tackle DJ Reader returned to the active roster after being placed on the reserve/injury list on Sept. 29.

Reader was cleared to practice on Monday after missing six games due to an MCL sprain during Week 3.

The three-season veteran is considered a solid part of the Bengal’s interior defense.

In addition, the team elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

The last time the Bengals played the Steelers was Sept. 11 at Paul Brown Stadium. Pittsburgh ended up scoring a field goal, beating Cincinnati 23-20.

Kick-off for Sunday’s game is at 4:25 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

