Family displaced after house fire in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A family of three is displaced after a house fire occurred in Blue Ash Saturday, according to Blue Ash firefighters.

Firefighters say they were called to the 4900 block of Ridgecrest Lane around 11 a.m. and discovered a fire was coming from the kitchen.

Three people were inside the home during the fire but escaped and were treated at the scene, firefighters said.

One of them, in a wheelchair, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters say the Red Cross is helping the family.

The fire caused significant damage in the kitchen, and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the home, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

