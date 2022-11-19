Neighbors mourn Northside man, dog killed in fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community is in mourning for a 58-year-old man who died after Cincinnati firefighters rescued him from his burning home Thursday night.

Daryl Britt, 58, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as the victim of the fire.

Around 7:30 p.m., nearly 60 firefighters responded to the fire on Washburn Street.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from the front of the home and saw Britt sitting in his wheelchair in the front first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters opened the window, removed him and paramedics “rapidly” transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp said at the scene.

“I heard the fire engines coming and I looked out the front window here,” said neighbor Doug Mercer. “They were on the roof, busting the front window, and smoke started pouring out.”

The home had no working smoke detectors, according to CFD.

Mercer says he saw the whole response.

“The life squad showed up. They went up the hill, and a few minutes later the fire department wheeled the man down really quick.”

Britt died at the hospital.

“We are sorry to hear about that,” Mercer said. “Other than that, he was a great family.”

Firefighters also found a dog dead in the house.

“He used to sit on the porch in the summertime, and he had his dog with him,” Mercer said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

