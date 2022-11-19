Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Neighbors mourn Northside man, dog killed in fire

The 58-year-old died after firefighters rescued him from the burning home.
Cincinnati firefighters rescued a wheelchair-bound man out the window of a burning home in...
Cincinnati firefighters rescued a wheelchair-bound man out the window of a burning home in Northside overnight and took him to the hospital in critical condition, a fire official says.(WXIX)
By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community is in mourning for a 58-year-old man who died after Cincinnati firefighters rescued him from his burning home Thursday night.

Daryl Britt, 58, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as the victim of the fire.

Around 7:30 p.m., nearly 60 firefighters responded to the fire on Washburn Street.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from the front of the home and saw Britt sitting in his wheelchair in the front first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters opened the window, removed him and paramedics “rapidly” transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp said at the scene.

“I heard the fire engines coming and I looked out the front window here,” said neighbor Doug Mercer. “They were on the roof, busting the front window, and smoke started pouring out.”

The home had no working smoke detectors, according to CFD.

Mercer says he saw the whole response.

“The life squad showed up. They went up the hill, and a few minutes later the fire department wheeled the man down really quick.”

Britt died at the hospital.

“We are sorry to hear about that,” Mercer said. “Other than that, he was a great family.”

Firefighters also found a dog dead in the house.

“He used to sit on the porch in the summertime, and he had his dog with him,” Mercer said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the fifteen guns were stolen, including one that belonged to a Butler County Sheriff's...
15 guns, fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
The two suspects stole the Bengals banner from inside Paycor Stadium's parking garage.
VIDEO: Thieves steal Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
Southbound I-75 reopens in Erlanger after semi crash
Cheryl Thompson
UC student’s cold-case murder tied to suspected serial killer

Latest News

COLD - COLD - COLD!!!
COLD - COLD - COLD!!!
Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer plays during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday,...
Report: Reds deal Kyle Farmer to the Twins
Parents of students in several CPS schools say their students' buses are not arriving on time...
‘We don’t have other options.’ CPS, bus providers see no quick fix for transportation woes
The Francis family told FOX19 NOW their 7-year-old was “kidnapped and sexually assaulted.”
Adams County prosecutor calls on state authorities to investigate 7-year-old’s alleged rape