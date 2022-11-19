Report: Reds deal Kyle Farmer to the Twins

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kyle Farmer is headed to Minneapolis, according to The Athletic.

The Twins acquired Farmer, a versatile infielder, from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade Friday.

The Reds will reportedly receive right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina.

#Reds receiving RHP Casey Legumina from Twins for Farmer. He is 25x recently added to 40-man. 2-5, 4.93, 76 Ks in 73 IP at Double-A Wichita — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) November 19, 2022

Nor will outfielder Aristides Aquino return in 2023, the Reds announced along with a slew of other roster moves Friday night.

Farmer hit .255 last year with 78 RBIs and 14 homeruns. He was among the best players on an historically dismal Reds team, providing a veteran leadership presence in the clubhouse while earning the support of a beleaguered fanbase.

He was under team control through the 2024 season and in line to make around $5.9 million in 2023 through arbitration.

The 32-year-old Georgia-native came to Cincinnati before the 2019 season in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers that also included Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Matt Kemp.

Farmer’s future with the Reds appeared uncertain after the 2022 season given the crop of young infielders including Jose Barrero, Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain as well as Spencer Steer and Alejo Lopez.

