A Very Cold Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Both Saturday and Sunday will be cold and mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 30s and wind chills both afternoons will be in the 20s.

After a cold weekend, Monday will be milder with highs in the mid 40s and temperatures will be even warmer, into the low 50s, entering the middle of the week.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving Travel, for a ew hundred miles in all directions from the FOX19 NOW Viewing Area: Wednesday will be dry and Thanksgiving Day evening some light rain will arrive changing to a mix of rain and snow for Friday morning and continuing off and on into Sunday. Air temps will stay warm enough that roads will be wet. Travel from the East Coast and Appalachian Mountains Sunday may be very difficult as a big storm, a Nor’easter moves up the East Coast Sunday.

