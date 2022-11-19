Contests
Volunteers provide home maintenance for people in need

Volunteers help rake leaves in Bond Hill.
Volunteers help rake leaves in Bond Hill.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 1,500 volunteers raked leaves, pulled weeds, and cleaned gutters for seniors and homeowners living with disabilities in Bond Hill Saturday as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual Prepare Affair event.

People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit in the Cincinnati metro area helping low-income homeowners with repairs and improvements that will save energy and money.

Volunteers were working outside homes on Oberlin Blvd.

“We at Community Action agency we love giving back to our community and helping the seniors that’s helping our community, so I personally love doing it. I love helping people in any way possible. It’s important these seniors can’t do this on their own, and so they rely on us every year to come out and do this for them,” Volunteer with the Community Action Agency Sharon Sharon Watkins said.

They are hoping to make a positive, lasting impact on the lives of people in need.

“It means a great deal and PwC is very lucky to have thousands of people throughout the tri-state that help us every year throughout the year of volunteering and helping our clients. Their work augments the work of our skilled tradespeople that are out every day doing important home repairs for our elderly and people with disabilities,” according to People Working Cooperatively Vice President Chris Owens.

Anyone seeking help from People Working Cooperatively can find more information here or by calling 513-351-7921.

