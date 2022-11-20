Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Thomas Duncan, 41, died after a shooting occurred in Roselawn Saturday, police said.
Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

One person died after a vehicle hit a tree on Harrison Avenue Sunday morning, according to...
Man dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say
Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Adrian Cruz says Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies mistook him for the suspect, beat him up...
Man claims deputies mistook him for suspect under pursuit, beat him