Another Dry and Cold Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday is another bitter cold day, but winds will be much lighter in comparison to Saturday. Sunny skies will be warm, but high temperatures will only be in the low 30s.

The week starts off with more milder air moving into the region, thanks to breezy southwesterly winds and more sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with sunny skies. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the low 50s, making for easy holiday travel weather-wise.

Thanksgiving Day is quiet, though clouds move in ahead of moisture that arrives Thanksgiving night through Friday. Scattered rain showers are expected both Thanksgiving night and Friday along with blustery conditions.

Highs fall back in the 40s with lows in the low 30s Friday and Saturday. A light rain/snow mix will be possible on Friday night and also Saturday morning before drier and milder air moves back in to close the holiday weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.