Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News.

The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said.

The firefighter was responding to a rollover crash when the car hit him.

Cleveland EMS officials said the firefighter was a 50-year-old man and a veteran of the department.

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Officials with the Cleveland Police Fifth District confirmed the firefighter passed away from his injuries.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department confirmed the incident was a hit-and-run and the white Chevrolet Malibu responsible for the firefighter’s death has yet to be found. (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

Officials said the suspect car has front-end damage.

Cleveland Firefighter Hit by Car On Scene: Today at 8pm CDF responded to I-90 E at MLK JR BL for a crash involving a flipped car & a Firefighter was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. BOLO for a white Chevy Malibu with front end damage. CALL 9-1-1 with any information. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) November 20, 2022

Officials said police are continuing to look for the driver, who sped away after hitting the firefighter.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Fire for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

