Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run, officials say

Cleveland firefighter hit by car, officials say
Cleveland firefighter hit by car, officials say(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News.

The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said.

The firefighter was responding to a rollover crash when the car hit him.

Cleveland EMS officials said the firefighter was a 50-year-old man and a veteran of the department.

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Officials with the Cleveland Police Fifth District confirmed the firefighter passed away from his injuries.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department confirmed the incident was a hit-and-run and the white Chevrolet Malibu responsible for the firefighter’s death has yet to be found.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department confirmed the incident was a...
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department confirmed the incident was a hit-and-run and the white Chevrolet Malibu responsible for the firefighter’s death has yet to be found.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)

Officials said the suspect car has front-end damage.

Officials said police are continuing to look for the driver, who sped away after hitting the firefighter.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Fire for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Thomas Duncan, 41, died after a shooting occurred in Roselawn Saturday, police said.
Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

Hundreds of people gathered for ArtWorks Cincinnati annual fundraiser at the American Sign Life.
ArtWorks ‘Art off the Walls’ brings art to life in unique fundraiser
Volunteers help rake leaves in Bond Hill.
Volunteers provide home maintenance for people in need
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter.
Man gets 22 years for fatally shooting woman from window of Covington home
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral