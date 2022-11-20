Person dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person died after a car crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Fairmount, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were called to Harrison Avenue just past Sarvis Court around 3:30 a.m.

The fire department says that once crews arrived, they found the person dead at the scene.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

