Person dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say

One person died after a vehicle hit a tree on Harrison Avenue Sunday morning, according to...
One person died after a vehicle hit a tree on Harrison Avenue Sunday morning, according to firefighters.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person died after a car crashed into a tree Sunday morning in Fairmount, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were called to Harrison Avenue just past Sarvis Court around 3:30 a.m.

The fire department says that once crews arrived, they found the person dead at the scene.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

