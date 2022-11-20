Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Monday starts cold, becomes mild with sunshine

A warming trend builds in the tri-state ahead of Thanksgiving
The mild start to the week is the beginning of a warm up through Thanksgiving!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The week starts off with more milder air moving into the region, thanks to breezy southwesterly winds and more sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with sunny skies. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the low 50s, making for easy holiday travel weather-wise.

Thanksgiving Day is quiet, though clouds move in ahead of moisture that arrives Thanksgiving night through Friday. Scattered rain showers are expected both Thanksgiving night and Friday along with blustery conditions.

Highs fall back in the 40s with lows in the low 30s Friday and Saturday. A light rain/snow mix will be possible on Friday night and also Saturday morning before drier and milder air moves back in to close the holiday weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Thomas Duncan, 41, died after a shooting occurred in Roselawn Saturday, police said.
Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

After a cold start, Monday will be mild with sunny skies!
Cold start, but mild afternoon on Monday
Dry and Cold Sunday
Another Dry and Cold Sunday
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Cold end to the weekend, but warming up going into the holiday week.
Staying cold Sunday before holiday week warm up!