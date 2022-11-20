Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next

Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By NOAH TRISTER
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.

Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game.

Ohio State then forced a three-and-out, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time.

Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left. Then Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Cincinnati Police say 8-year-ol Allen Hinton left his home around 4 p.m. Thursday after telling...
Missing Cincinnati child found safe
Bodycam: Man arrested for bringing box cutters on plane outbound from CVG
BODYCAM: Police arrest man who brought ‘large’ boxcutter on flight from CVG

Latest News

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the...
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first...
Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid
Ohio House OKs bill to stiffen texting-while-driving penalty
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end