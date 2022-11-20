Two hospitalized, displaced after fire broke out in East Walnut Hills, fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation, Washington said.

In addition, the fire department confirmed two people were displaced from the home.

We are on the scene of a 2-Alarm fire on Lincoln Ave in Walnut Hills. Our medics transported 2 civilians to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/CXeazByAxx — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) November 20, 2022

According to the fire chief, a heavy fire started on the first floor and extended to the second floor.

Firefighters conducted an “aggressive interior fire attack” on the first, second and third floors of the building to prevent the fire from spreading next door.

The fire district estimated $180,000 in damages to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighters were injured.

