Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

15-year-old Anderson High School student remembered

A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight,...
A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Anderson Township community came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a teen who was killed earlier this month.

Family and friends commemorated the life of 15-year-old Eli Jones, a sophomore at Anderson High School, who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month on Clough Pike.

Many attendees dressed in sports jerseys to honor Jones’ love for sports.

Since the deadly incident, community members have offered their support to Jones’ family, including Anderson Township Trustee Josh Gerth.

“A terrible tragedy [happened] earlier this week around Anderson Township,” Gerth posted on Facebook. “The Anderson Township, Ohio - Government, Anderson Professional Firefighters - Local 3111 & Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Twp. District 5 send our deepest thoughts and prayers for the families involved.”

While loved ones remembered the teen, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver of the vehicle connected to the crash that killed Jones.

The Sheriff’s office told FOX19 they believe the vehicle is a dark-colored Honda Civic with a piece of the front right wheel well liner missing.

The liner has the number 34591 on it and was found at the scene of the crash, deputies said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
One person died after a vehicle hit a tree on Harrison Avenue Sunday morning, according to...
Driver dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say

Latest News

Talawanda schools closed Monday and Tuesday due to illnesses
Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage
People in the Colorado Springs area are shaken and disturbed by what happened at Club Q late...
Cincinnati LGBTQ+ organizations respond on social media to deadly Colorado shooting
A fire broke out on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital.
Two hospitalized, displaced after fire in East Walnut Hills
Morgan Owens discusses flying to nearby getaway destinations
Morgan Owens discusses flying to nearby getaway destinations