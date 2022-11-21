15-year-old Anderson High School student remembered

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Anderson Township community came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a teen who was killed earlier this month.

Family and friends commemorated the life of 15-year-old Eli Jones, a sophomore at Anderson High School, who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month on Clough Pike.

Many attendees dressed in sports jerseys to honor Jones’ love for sports.

Since the deadly incident, community members have offered their support to Jones’ family, including Anderson Township Trustee Josh Gerth.

“A terrible tragedy [happened] earlier this week around Anderson Township,” Gerth posted on Facebook. “The Anderson Township, Ohio - Government, Anderson Professional Firefighters - Local 3111 & Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Twp. District 5 send our deepest thoughts and prayers for the families involved.”

While loved ones remembered the teen, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver of the vehicle connected to the crash that killed Jones.

The Sheriff’s office told FOX19 they believe the vehicle is a dark-colored Honda Civic with a piece of the front right wheel well liner missing.

The liner has the number 34591 on it and was found at the scene of the crash, deputies said.

