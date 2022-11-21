Contests
18-year-old dies after being shot by family member: Fairfield police

Police say an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Fairfield on Nov. 17.
Police say an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Fairfield on Nov. 17.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the 18-year-old who died in a shooting on Nov. 17

Chase Williams, 18, was shot last week during an altercation with a family member, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Around 12 p.m. that day, police say officers were called to the area of Planet Drive and S. Gilmore Avenue for the reported shooting.

Williams was found at the scene, police said.

Police say the involved parties have been identified but no arrests have been made.

The case will be handed to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office to see if charges are warranted once police complete their investigation.

