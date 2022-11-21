Contests
200 pounds of marijuana, $350K seized in Butler County investigation

Charles Rowland, Cameron Bush and Heather Colby were all arrested in connection with the...
Charles Rowland, Cameron Bush and Heather Colby were all arrested in connection with the investigation, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An undercover task force seized 200 pounds of marijuana and more than $350,000 in cash as part of a months-long investigation.

As part of a four-month-long investigation, the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce executed search warrants at a home on Carlton Drive in Hamilton and another on Oxford Middletown Road in Wayne Township, Sheriff Richard Jones explained.

Law enforcement seized marijuana, cash, five vehicles and six guns, according to the sheriff.

Three people were arrested on charges of drug possession and trafficking, Sheriff Jones said.

  • Cameron Bush
  • Charles Rowland
  • Heather Colby

“BURN is relentlessly investigating these drug dealers and will continue to do so,” Sheriff Jones stated.

A week earlier, the undercover task force seized numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash as part of a separate investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

