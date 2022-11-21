3 men charged with aggravated murder after shots fired in Goshen, court records show

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three men have been charged with aggravated murder after police say they fired shots into a residential area in Goshen Township on Nov. 10.

Courts records show that Daniel Colegate, 18, Vinay Julious, 19, and Joshua Marks, 19, were arrested following the incident.

According to Goshen Township Police Chief Bob Rose, officers were called to the 1700 block of State Route 28 around 1 a.m. for the report of shots fired.

No one was hit, but five vehicles were struck by gunfire, the chief said.

The suspects were then taken into custody after a traffic stop on SR 48 near Paxton Road, police said.

Officers found an AR-15, AK-47, and a 12 gauge shotgun, along with multiple loaded magazines and spent shell casings, inside their vehicle.

In addition to aggravated murder, court records show Colegate, Julious and Marks face a charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation or school safety zone.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating.

