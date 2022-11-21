Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested

Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in Parma, Ohio.(Parma Police)
By Alec Sapolin, Julia Bingel, Kelly Kennedy and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio homeowner is facing a murder charge after police say the body of a man missing since August was found wrapped in plastic in the basement of the home.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who had been reported missing on Aug. 25.

Police found Krebs’ body Wednesday morning wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in Parma, Ohio. They initially responded to the home for a domestic violence complaint.

Several neighbors told WOIO that’s not uncommon for the married couple, a 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman.

Officers took the man into custody and the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the couple have not been released.

Police say later that morning, a family member went to the home to retrieve some weapons and discovered Krebs’ body. Officers added it appeared the victim had been deceased for some time.

The homeowner is charged with murder and was given a $1 million bond on Friday, according to Cuyahoga County Court Dockets.

A court date has not been set for the charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
A driver died after his car crashed into a tree in North Fairmount on Sunday morning, according...
Driver killed when car hits tree in North Fairmount

Latest News

Police say two patrons of a club are heroes after they stopped the shooter who killed 5 people...
'Act of unmitigated evil:' Shooting rocks tight-knit LGBT community
Two people were taken to the hospital from this rollover crash at Westwood Avenue and Quebec...
South Fairmount rollover crash hospitalizes 2
After an arctic start Monday morning, temperatures will warm into the 50s by Tuesday.
Frigid start before sunny warm-up
Mourners and community members are leaving flowers, notes and mementos at a makeshift memorial...
Patrons in gay club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon