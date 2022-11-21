Burrow earns another FedEx Air Player of the Week nomination

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow’s stellar performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers earned him yet another FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award nomination.

Burrow brought his A-game with him to Pittsburgh as he racked up 355 yards passing, four touchdowns while completing 24 of 39 throws.

His 104.1 passer rating helped lead the Bengals to a 37-30 win against their AFC North rival.

Fans can vote for Burrow online. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional Air Nominees:

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 27 attempts (81.5 percent) for 333 yards and two touchdowns for a 127.3 passer rating in the Titans’ win over the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of 34 attempts (58.8 percent) for 329 yards and three touchdowns for a 120.8 passer rating in the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers.

