Burrow earns another FedEx Air Player of the Week nomination
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow’s stellar performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers earned him yet another FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award nomination.
Burrow brought his A-game with him to Pittsburgh as he racked up 355 yards passing, four touchdowns while completing 24 of 39 throws.
His 104.1 passer rating helped lead the Bengals to a 37-30 win against their AFC North rival.
Fans can vote for Burrow online. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Additional Air Nominees:
- Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 27 attempts (81.5 percent) for 333 yards and two touchdowns for a 127.3 passer rating in the Titans’ win over the Packers on Thursday Night Football.
- Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of 34 attempts (58.8 percent) for 329 yards and three touchdowns for a 120.8 passer rating in the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers.
