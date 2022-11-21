Contests
Chase to return to practice this week

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the sideline during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase will make his return to practice this week, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.

Chase has been sidelined with a hip injury that he suffered in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

How the second-year wide receiver progresses in practice will ultimately decide if he plays this week. The 6-4 Bengals take on the 7-3 Tennessee Titans in Nashville Sunday.

Chase was originally expected to miss anywhere from four to six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bengals have gone 2-1 in their three games without Chase.

In their two wins, the team scored 42 and 37 points.

The first game without Chase saw the Bengals put up a total of 13 points on Halloween night against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati could also be without running back Joe Mixon when they travel to Nashville this week.

Taylor told the media Monday that Mixon is in concussion protocol.

