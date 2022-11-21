Chase to return to practice this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase will make his return to practice this week, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor announced Monday.

Chase has been sidelined with a hip injury that he suffered in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

How the second-year wide receiver progresses in practice will ultimately decide if he plays this week. The 6-4 Bengals take on the 7-3 Tennessee Titans in Nashville Sunday.

Zac Taylor: Will start working Ja’Marr Chase back in practice this week. Have to see how he does in practice this week. Hard to make a prediction on his availability for this week. Never going to rush our guys in a long season. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 21, 2022

Chase was originally expected to miss anywhere from four to six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bengals have gone 2-1 in their three games without Chase.

In their two wins, the team scored 42 and 37 points.

The first game without Chase saw the Bengals put up a total of 13 points on Halloween night against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati could also be without running back Joe Mixon when they travel to Nashville this week.

Taylor told the media Monday that Mixon is in concussion protocol.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.