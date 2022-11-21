Contests
Cincinnati LGBTQ+ organizations respond on social media to deadly Colorado shooting

People in the Colorado Springs area are shaken and disturbed by what happened at Club Q late last night.
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In the wake of a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, several Cincinnati organizations spoke out against the violent act that occurred late Saturday evening.

According to Colorado Springs police, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside Club Q nightclub before midnight, killing five people, and injuring at least 25 others before a patron confronted him.

SEE MORE: “Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons”

The non-profit organization, Cincinnati Pride, which hosted the city’s first public pride celebration in 1973, posted an official statement of allyship on Facebook:

“We see you. We hear you. We’re committed to doing everything we can to protect our safe spaces on this #transdayofremembrance and every day moving forward,” Cincinnati Pride said.

The Cincinnati Men’s Chorus also expressed their condolences on Facebook, incorporating Club Q’s logo:

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific act of violence that occurred Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs. This attack on our community is even more offensive as it occurred one day before Trans Day of Remembrance,” the post said.

In addition, an LGBTQ+ non-profit organization, TreeHouse Cincinnati, also came out with a statement on Facebook where they gave their condolences to the victims and their families:

“Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the five victims and 18 more that were injured. We stand with all LGBTQIA+ individuals around the world today and always.”

The Colorado shooting happened just minutes before Transgender Day of Remembrance - a day that recognizes the transgender lives lost due to anti-transgender violence.

As of November 2021, 375 lives were lost, making it the deadliest year of violence for the transgender community, according to Forbes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

