Frigid start before warm-up

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be sure to grab your mittens as you head out Monday.

Morning lows are dipping into the upper teens across the Tri-State.

Much warmer air will move in this afternoon, bringing breezy conditions and highs in the 40s.

The warm-up and sunshine will heat up with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday as travel peaks for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Overnight lows will remain quite cold, however, and in the 20s and 30s.

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday will bring clouds and then rain from Thursday night through Friday.

Expect blustery conditions with these scattered showers.

Temperatures will fall back into the 40s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s.

A light rain/snow mix will be possible on Friday night and Saturday morning before drier and milder air moves back in to close the holiday weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.