Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Frigid start before warm-up

After an arctic start Monday morning, temperatures will warm into the 50s by Tuesday.
After an arctic start Monday morning, temperatures will warm into the 50s by Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Be sure to grab your mittens as you head out Monday.

Morning lows are dipping into the upper teens across the Tri-State.

Much warmer air will move in this afternoon, bringing breezy conditions and highs in the 40s.

The warm-up and sunshine will heat up with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday as travel peaks for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Overnight lows will remain quite cold, however, and in the 20s and 30s.

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday will bring clouds and then rain from Thursday night through Friday.

Expect blustery conditions with these scattered showers.

Temperatures will fall back into the 40s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s.

A light rain/snow mix will be possible on Friday night and Saturday morning before drier and milder air moves back in to close the holiday weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
A driver died after his car crashed into a tree in North Fairmount on Sunday morning, according...
Driver killed when car hits tree in North Fairmount

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast For Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A driver died after his car crashed into a tree in North Fairmount on Sunday morning, according...
Driver killed when car hits tree in North Fairmount
A house fire on Lincoln Avenue in Walnut Hills sent two people to the hospital Sunday and...
Walnut Hills house fire sends 2 to hospital
A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight,...
15-year-old Anderson High School student remembered