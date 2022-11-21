Hamilton County brings back rent, utility program to help renters in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Starting Monday, renters can submit applications to Hamilton County Job and Family Services for the rent and utility relief funding program.

The Hamilton County Commissioners voted on Thursday to accept $12 million in federal emergency rent and utility relief funding which will help relaunch the program since it stopped in July.

The county expects to help between 3,000 and 3,500 households with the latest round of funding.

Eligibility for Hamilton County renters. (Hamilton County Commissioners)

“The pandemic has not gone away. Families still need help with inflation, high gas prices, skyrocketing prescription drug costs on top of lost income,” said Commission Vice President Alicia Reece. “We’ve made our Rent and Utility program as easy as possible. Residents can apply on cell phones, the paperwork has been streamlined, and access to the County’s programs are all on one convenient website- 513Relief.org.”

“With winter weather upon us, we know some Hamilton County residents are struggling to heat their homes and pay the rent,” said Commissioner Denise Driehaus. “Thanks to our partners at the federal level, help is available.”

To apply, residents must have the following items:

Current and/or past-due household bills such as rent and/or utility bills

Income verifications for the past 30 days (e.g. paystubs)

COVID-19 financial impact details (how did you suffer a financial loss due to the pandemic? Ex. lost job)

Landlord vendor registration (checks are made out to the landlord directly)

Applications will be processed in the order they are received. If needed, a staff member will contact applicants to submit additional information or documents. The processing time will be at least 30 days.

The County says applicants who already received the full 15 months of rent will no longer be eligible to receive the funds.

Anyone who has questions is asked to contact the United Way of Greater Cincinnati Care Coordination team. Those who are 60 years and older and do not have internet access can call 211 and request to speak to a Care Coordinator or text 211CARES to 51555 to see if United Way 211 can help.

