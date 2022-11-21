Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback...
In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.(Scott Reiss/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan and Jared Koller
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on Rich Eisen’s radio show.

After that, Mahomes extended an invitation to Winkler to meet him when the Chiefs traveled out west this season.

Speaking to KCTV5 News, Winkler --- known as ‘The Fonz’ --- explained his love for the quarterback Kansas City loves.

“I love the way Patrick Mahomes plays the game,” he said. “There’s no drama. There’s improvisation. There’s concentration. There’s grace. And there’s winning.”

Mahomes presented Winkler a jersey.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
A driver died after his car crashed into a tree in North Fairmount on Sunday morning, according...
Driver killed when car hits tree in North Fairmount

Latest News

Andrew Walls (Source: Akron police)
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas...
Pike County massacre trial: No jury this week but key developments still expected
Two pastors are looking to end gun violence in the Cincinnati-area.
Pastors push to end gun violence with program to teach kids skills on how to handle conflict
Hamilton County brings back rent, utility program
Hamilton County brings back rent, utility program
Two people were taken to the hospital from this rollover crash at Westwood Avenue and Quebec...
South Fairmount rollover crash hospitalizes 2