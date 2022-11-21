Ja’Marr Chase gifts hundreds of turkeys to Cincinnati families

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two hundred Cincinnati families will have a turkey to put on their Thanksgiving dinner tables thanks to Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase, all smiles, spread some holiday cheer ahead of Thanksgiving on Monday when he and his family hosted a surprise turkey giveaway at the Oakley Kroger.

“It means a lot,” Chase said. “This city supports me with a lot of love, so I try to do the same.”

There was no shortage of “Who Dey!”s as folks got in line a day after the Bengals (6-3) beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7). More than one came from the lips of Octavia Fpillman.

Fpillman already has a turkey ready for Thursday, but she knows of others less fortunate. She arrived Monday afternoon in Chase’s No. 1 jersey to pick up a turkey and give back to those in need.

“It’s definitely going to brighten a lot of lives tonight,” she said.

And what about Chase’s return to the practice field after weeks of battling a hip injury?

Well, the star wide receiver has been well-coached by the Bengals’ PR department. “Y’all know I can’t talk about that,” he said smiling.

But there were no crutches in sight Monday.

