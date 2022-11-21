Perfect North Slopes announces opening day
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Get the snowboard and skis ready; Perfect North Slopes opens on Nov. 22.
The 2022/2023 opening day begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m. that night.
Snow tubing won’t be available right away, but Perfect North Slopes said it will open later on in the season.
Bonus Day pricing will be in effect with a $55 lift ticket for ages 13-59 and $45 for ages 12 and under/60+. Rental equipment during Bonus Days is discounted to $24.
Bonus Days are scheduled through Nov. 27.
