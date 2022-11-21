Pike County massacre trial: No jury this week but key developments still expected

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury in George Wagner IV’s murder trial is off this week for the Thanksgiving Day holiday but some key developments are still expected.

The state and defense rested on Friday after more than two months of testimony.

There are other hearings and motions to finalize before they return for closing arguments on Monday, Nov. 28.

One is what’s known as a “charging conference” between the state and defense.

This is where prosecutors can officially lift the death penalty specifications against Wagner.

If they do this, they must act before closing arguments because Ohio jurors must be sequestered for deliberations in death penalty cases.

Another development we are watching for is a “Rule 29″ hearing.

Wagner’s defense team can ask Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering to acquit him due to lack of evidence, which the judge is not expected to do.

And, there could be more debates between attorneys over which trial exhibits will be officially entered into the court record as evidence.

There are a voluminous number of trial exhibits, more than 1,000 including autopsy reports, crime scene photos, wiretap recordings, receipts, gun parts recovered from a bucket of cement submerged in a lake, and even floorboards of the victims’ trailers.

The defense is allowed to object to any exhibit. The judge hears arguments for and against it being submitted as evidence.

Anything that the judge does not approve can’t be considered by the jury.

George Wagner IV, his mother, Angela Wagner, father Billy Wagner and brother Jake Wagner, were all indicted in November 2018 for the April 21-22 shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

George is facing eight counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, forgery and obstruction of justice. He is also facing conspiracy charges.

His attorneys are hoping at the very least, he is found not found guilty of murder.

The conspiracy charges could carry a life sentence but there would still be a possibility that one day, George could walk out of prison on parole.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner pleaded guilty last year to their roles in the slayings and testified against George in exchange for their plea deal.

The state is agreeing to dismiss the death penalty specifications against the other family members and Jake will testify against his mom, dad and brother at their trials.

Jake confessed and apologized for the crimes. In an interview, he led investigators to the weapons and vehicles used in the killings.

Jake was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19.

Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part from a custody dispute over a young daughter Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden had together.

When Jake Wagner took the stand for four days last month, he calmly told the jury in graphic detail how he personally shot and killed five of the victims - including the mother of his child - and shot and wounded a sixth.

He implicated his father in the other murders and, while he confirmed his brother never fired a shot, he did say his brother extensively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up.

When their mother took the stand, she also said the entire family - herself included - helped to plan the slayings, prepare for it and cover it up afterward.

Even though she didn’t shoot a single person and wasn’t with her sons and husband at the murder scenes, Angela Wagner responded “Yes,” when the state asked her if she was “guilty of the murders.”

In a surprise move last week, Wagner IV, 31, took the stand in his own defense last week.

He insisted he is not guilty of any of the murders. George testified his family never approached him about the murder plot and he was asleep the night of the slayings.

Had he known, he claimed he would have stopped them.

“I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen,” he told the jury on Wednesday.

Under cross-examination, he adamantly said his mother and brother both lied during their testimony and their 2021 confessions to prosecutors.

