6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning.

<

In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Walls was originally charged with two counts of assault and one count of possessing weapons while intoxicated for the Feb. 27 attack in Highland Square.

The victim, Cameron Morgan, told police she heard racial slurs, including the N-word, were being yelled and told him to stop it.

Walls then yelled more slurs and punched Morgan in the face.

Others tackled Walls after the punch was swung.

Morgan suffered a split lip and bruising and sought medical attention before Akron police arrived.

The assault was captured on video and shared widely on social media platforms.

The video on social media is how Walls was identified.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.