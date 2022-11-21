Contests
Slightly Warmer Monday Afternoon

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warmer air moves into the region by this afternoon, thanks to breezy southwesterly winds and more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with sunny skies. Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the low 50s, making for easy holiday travel weather-wise.

Thanksgiving Day is quiet, though clouds move in ahead of moisture that arrives Thanksgiving night through Friday. Scattered rain showers are expected both Thanksgiving night and Friday along with blustery conditions.

Highs fall back in the 40s with lows in the low 30s Friday and Saturday. A light rain/snow mix will be possible on Friday night and also Saturday morning before drier and milder air moves back in to close the holiday weekend.

