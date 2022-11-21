South Fairmount rollover crash hospitalizes 2

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital from a rollover crash in South Fairmount overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened at the intersection of Westwood Avenue and Quebec Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police and fire crews arrived to find one of the two vehicles involved in the crash on its top with heavy damage.

Both victims were alert and talking to first responders at the scene, police say.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.