Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

South Fairmount rollover crash hospitalizes 2

Two people were taken to the hospital from this rollover crash at Westwood Avenue and Quebec...
Two people were taken to the hospital from this rollover crash at Westwood Avenue and Quebec Road in South Fairmount late Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital from a rollover crash in South Fairmount overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened at the intersection of Westwood Avenue and Quebec Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police and fire crews arrived to find one of the two vehicles involved in the crash on its top with heavy damage.

Both victims were alert and talking to first responders at the scene, police say.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
A driver died after his car crashed into a tree in North Fairmount on Sunday morning, according...
Driver killed when car hits tree in North Fairmount

Latest News

After an arctic start Monday morning, temperatures will warm into the 50s by Tuesday.
Frigid start before sunny warm-up
First Alert Video Forecast For Monday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A driver died after his car crashed into a tree in North Fairmount on Sunday morning, according...
Driver killed when car hits tree in North Fairmount
A house fire on Lincoln Avenue in Walnut Hills sent two people to the hospital Sunday and...
Walnut Hills house fire sends 2 to hospital