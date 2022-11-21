St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation hosts winter wonderland style show

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Winter Wonderland Holiday Style Show benefitting the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center raised thousands of dollars for cancer care services Monday in Newport.

There was a silent auction, raffles, food and fashion to entertain hundreds of people in attendance.

Nola Bilz, 8, modeled some of the clothing from Dillard’s, one of three stores featured in the show.

I asked her what it was like to be in the fashion show.

“It was kind of scary in the beginning,” Bilz said of what it was like being in the fashion show. “But now that I’m done, I’m very proud of myself.”

You can shop the looks here from Dillard’s, Inspired Fashion and Fabulous Furs.

In addition to cancer research, St. Elizabeth also provides services to the patient and their families like art and music therapy, meditation, and even cooking classes. They say these integrative offerings are proven to make a difference for the patients and more.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare President and CEO Garren Colvin addressed the crowd.

“Not only are you making a difference for St. Elizabeth, but you’re making a difference throughout the community,” Colvin said, “improving the health of this community and making sure that we can achieve the mission we set forth and our vision.”

With the recent opening of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center in Edgewood, more medical partners are learning about St. Elizabeth, and that means more research and advancements for patients.

“I think what we’ve done in Northern Kentucky is we’ve taken everything that makes us special,” Director of Integrative Oncology Dr. Doug Flora explained. “It’s a family shop. It’s a very small community where we’re very, very tight, and we’ve managed to blend that thing: cutting edge science with 17 new cancer providers coming into our town that didn’t know about Northern Kentucky before.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.