Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness.

According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate.

In addition, the schools are unable to find enough substitutes to come in for sick teachers.

This is the fourth school district in the Tri-State area that reported its schools will be closed due to sick students and staff this fall.

Lockland school students were released on an early fall break Nov. 18 due to teacher illnesses spreading rapidly through schools.

Hansel did not specify what illness students and staff have.

