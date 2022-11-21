Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage

(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness.

According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate.

In addition, the schools are unable to find enough substitutes to come in for sick teachers.

SEE MORE: “Attendance down, classes canceled across Tri-State schools due to flu and RSV”

This is the fourth school district in the Tri-State area that reported its schools will be closed due to sick students and staff this fall.

Lockland school students were released on an early fall break Nov. 18 due to teacher illnesses spreading rapidly through schools.

SEE MORE: “Lockland schools closed by ‘extremely high levels of staff illness’”

Hansel did not specify what illness students and staff have.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Thomas Duncan, 41, died after a shooting occurred in Roselawn Saturday, police said.
Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

A fire broke out on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital.
Two hospitalized, displaced after fire broke out in East Walnut Hills, fire chief says
Morgan Owens discusses flying to nearby getaway destinations
Morgan Owens discusses flying to nearby getaway destinations
One person died after a vehicle hit a tree on Harrison Avenue Sunday morning, according to...
Driver dies after car hits tree in Fairmount, firefighters say
Rookwood Pottery hosts annual holiday open house
Rookwood Pottery hosts annual holiday open house