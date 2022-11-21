Walnut Hills house fire sends 2 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills house fire sent two people to the hospital and caused $180,000 in damage over the weekend, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington.

It happened in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said.

While en route, fire crews reported seeing heavy smoke in the area.

They found flames on the first floor when they arrived.

Two residents were outside the home and needed medical attention.

We are on the scene of a 2-Alarm fire on Lincoln Ave in Walnut Hills. Our medics transported 2 civilians to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/CXeazByAxx — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) November 20, 2022

Paramedics determined they suffered smoke inhalation and transported them to an area hospital, said District Fire Chief Joseph Stallo. They are expected to recover.

The fire, meanwhile, spread from the first floor to the second floor and attic.

Concerned the blaze also could spread to a “very close” building next door, fire officials sounded a second fire alarm to bring more manpower and equipment. A total of 65 firefighters responded to the residence.

Firefighters conducted an “aggressive interior fire attack” that knocked down the fire before that happened.

The cause remains under investigation.

Fire investigators also are looking into why no smoke detectors were found in the home.

