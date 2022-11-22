Contests
1 critically hurt in Avondale shooting

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Monday night in Avondale.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Forest Avenue.

One of those shot is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police at the scene.

The other person has non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

