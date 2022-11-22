1 dead after farm tractor, semi crash on US-42

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash Tuesday involving a semi and farm tractor.

Around 3 p.m. just north of Waynesville, a southbound semi on US-42 hit the rear of a farm tractor, according to Sgt. Robert Burd with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The collision caused the tractor driver to be ejected from the farm vehicle, Sgt. Burd explained.

The tractor driver died at the scene, he explained.

The semi went off the side of the road after hitting the tractor.

Sgt. Burd said the semi driver was trapped inside. He was freed by first responders and flown to the hospital.

The condition of the semi driver is unknown.

