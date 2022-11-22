Contests
Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

