Bengals legend Anderson yet again Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Former Cincinnati Bengals' Isaac Curtis and Willie Anderson were inducted into the Ring of...
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Isaac Curtis and Willie Anderson were inducted into the Ring of Honor during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legend Willie Anderson is once again a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

Anderson, who was a semifinalist for the 2021 and 2022 classes, is among the 28 former players to advance to the next round.

The big offensive tackle was an anchor on the Bengals line for 12 of his 13 years in the league.

His play earned him three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl trips, and a spot in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The next step in the selection process comes when the semifinalist list is trimmed to 15 modern-era player finalists.

28 Modern-Era Players named as Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

Another former Bengals great, Chad Johnson, was a nominee for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class but did not advance to the semifinal round.

Johnson played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Bengals. Over his time in Cincinnati, the man often referred to as Ochocinco, racked up 10,783 receiving yards, 66 touchdowns and 751 receptions.

Johnson is a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ended his career with 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns.

