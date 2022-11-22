Bengals’ Sam Hubbard hands out Thanksgiving meals to families in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ Sam Hubbard wanted to make sure needy families in the Tri-State didn’t go hungry on Thanksgiving, and he made good on that promise Tuesday.

The Cincinnati-native took time out of his day to deliver turkeys and side dishes as well as mini-footballs to dozens of families in the Bellevue School District.

The families were happy for the meal; the kids were ecstatic for Hubbard, who greeted each and every family, took pictures and signed autographs.

“When you’re in a position like I am to be able to give back around the holidays, people share a nice meal with their families, it means a lot and goes a long way at this is the time of year to do it,” Hubbard said.

The chef-prepared meals will feed 60 families, including the Brewers.

“That’s amazing,” said Sierra Brewer. “Because sometimes you don’t get opportunities like this, because you just don’t know the things that are out there when you need it.”

Brewer says a few of her family members had to go in for emergency surgeries a few weeks ago, meaning money is tight and Hubbard’s donations are extra appreciated.

“It just kind of helps make sure we don’t have to get as much as we would need,” she said. “Sometimes, by this time the stores are bare, and you can’t really find what you’re looking for, so to have something like this is really nice.”

Hubbard is earning a name for himself on the field as a disruptive pass rusher, but it’s the joy of giving back that motivates him.

“Football is football,” he said, “but being a good person and leaving an impact off the field is a better lasting legacy.”

Growing up, Hubbard says, his parents always taught him to be kind to others and help others in need. That’s why he takes donates his time and treasure ahead of every Thanksgiving.

“I look forward to it every year, because it goes such a long way in bringing families together,” he said.

Hubbard isn’t done, either. He will provide dozens more families with turkeys ahead of Thursday.

