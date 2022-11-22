Contests
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown

The incident precipitated a SWAT standoff, but the man remains at-large.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati.

It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into a woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Cincinnati SWAT responded but did not find Chandler in the garage. He remains at-large on charges including murder. Court records show he is also wanted on fentanyl trafficking.

The woman, who spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity, says she was just getting off the highway.

“He could have killed me, and that’s the worst thing I think about,” she said.

The mother-of-four had just finished grocery shopping moments before the crash. Now she fears for her life and the safety of her family.

“He could find me,” she said. “That’s my biggest fear.

The woman says she suffered a few cuts on her hand and bruising on her chest, but the psychological damage runs deeper.

“It’s been hard to even sleep at night,” she said.

Chandler is described as 6′3″ and 230 lbs. with a cross tattoo between his eyes and multiple other tattoos on his face.

“You never think you’re going to get hit by someone who’s wanted for murder and has been out on a run as long as this guy has,” she said.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts they should call Crime Stoppers or if his location is known, call 9-1-1. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cincinnati police are looking for Jvonnie Chandler. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.(Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

