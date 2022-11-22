City of Cincinnati proposes $1.6 billion sale of railway to Norfolk Southern

This story will be updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati could sell one of its most prized assets, the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Norfolk Southern and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval gathered with the CSR Board of Trustees at Union Terminal to announce the execution of a purchase agreement for $1.62 billion.

The 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga is the only municipally owned trunk railway in the United States. It’s been a dependable cash cow for the City since 1881, when its operations were first leased out to a private company.

Norfolk Southern, one of the largest freight rail companies in the eastern U.S., currently operates and maintains the CSR through a subsidiary. The route has become one of the highest density segments in its network, with as many as 30 trains traversing it every day.

The City currently receives around $25 million in annual lease payments earmarked specifically for infrastructure projects. The lease, which was last renegotiated in 1987, is set to expire in 2026 with a 25-year renewal option.

The proposed sale could more than double the City’s income as it looks forward to annual deficits of around $35 million from deferred and unfunded infrastructure maintenance projects (as well as falling earnings tax revenue due to remote work.)

Pureval said the City had vetted the deal and called the final proposed sale amount a “fair value.” He declined to reveal when negotiations began or how the City arrived at the railway’s monetary value.

The windfall, which Norfolk Southern will pay in the form of cash considerations, would be placed in an infrastructure trust managed by the CSR Board of Trustees called the “Building Our Future Trust Fund.”

The CSR Board comprises five members on five-year terms, all appointed by the Mayor of Cincinnati, according to the City Charter.

The principal would not be touched, but annual interest returns would be transferred to the City in perpetuity. The funds would be restricted to projects rehabilitating, modernizing or replacing existing Cincinnati infrastructure such as streets, bridges, municipal buildings, parks, green space and other things “necessary for delivering core public services.”

The City would be explicitly prohibited from using the funds for debt service payments or building new infrastructure.

The exact amount of the annual returns remains unclear, though Pureval said they could total as high as $60 million.

The mayor argued the sale would unload from the City’s books an asset that’s extremely valuable but nonetheless susceptible to the whims of ever-changing global and regional supply chains.

“This is an historic opportunity to deliver great value to citizens of Cincinnati and realize a substantial return on the investment and foresight of our predecessors,” Pureval said. “We are fortunate that a number of events have brought us to this point and will provide for the transportation needs of our city for decades to come. This transaction marks a seminal moment for the City of Cincinnati, and I look forward to submitting it to voters for their approval.”

Any sale would be subject to a public referendum, possibly on the November 2023 ballot.

“So, the public has an entire year to better understand the deal, to vet the deal, to ask their questions and, ultimately, to pass or fail the deal,” Pureval said.

It would also require regulatory clearance from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board as well as legislative passage of proposed changes to state law.

The City claims the proposed sale would not change any day-to-day rail operations or lead to a significant change in rail traffic.

“The Cincinnati Southern Railway is a critical artery linking the Midwest and the Southeast and plays an important role in our powerful network that serves more than half the U.S. population,” said Norfolk Southern President and Chief Executive Officer Alan H. Shaw. “This agreement sets the framework for Norfolk Southern to own a core line in our network in perpetuity, allowing us to advance our strategic objectives of improving service, enhancing productivity, and creating an even stronger platform for accelerated growth, all while eliminating uncertainty around future control of the line and lease costs.”

A Map showing the connections of the Cincinnati Southern Railway with the Gulf Ports and the Ports of Southern America. (City of Cincinnati/Cincinnati Southern Railway Corp.)

